Disgraced Rapper Lizzo Backtracks on Pledge to ‘Quit’ Music Industry, Claims She Was Just Dispelling ‘Negative Energy’

Disgraced and morbidly obese rapper Lizzo has backtracked on her pledge to quit the music industry, insisting she was just seeking to dispel negative energy.

The Grammy Award winner, who currently has a major sexual harassment lawsuit proceeding against her, last week appeared to announce her retirement, declaring that she had grown sick of “being dragged by everyone”:

I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.

However, she has now attempted to backtrack on those comments.

“When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained in a video on Wednesday. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

Despite her artistic success, Lizzo is widely considered a laughing stock for her unappealing appearance, which she often excaerbates by wearing suggestive and highly sexualized clothing.

Does nobody feel ashamed for bullying Lizzo into quitting music, did the internet go too far? pic.twitter.com/eea6GuGX6r — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 30, 2024

The singer, whose the real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is also an ardent Biden supporter. Just last week, she attended a fundraiser for the his presidential campaign alongside Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling and Queen Latifah.