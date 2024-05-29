Denver is Now Offering Other Cities Advice on How to Become a Sanctuary for Illegal Immigrants

The city of Denver, Colorado has created a guide for other cities, to teach them how to become a sanctuary for illegal border crossers.

Earlier this spring, Denver’s Democrat mayor actually cut funding for the police and fire departments in order to keep the gravy train running for illegals. Prior to that, the city had cut other services for taxpayers.

Does this new guide mean that red state governors should start sending more of these folks to Denver?

Breitbart News reported:

Denver Offers How-To Guide on Turning Cities into Taxpayer-Funded Immigrant Sanctuaries The Democrat-led city of Denver, Colorado, is offering a how-to guide to help other cities turn into immigrant sanctuaries at the expense of taxpayers. The guide is titled “Newcomers Playbook: A Guide to Welcoming Newcomers into Your City,” and its authors say they are “thrilled” to offer their guide on how to plan and implement a sanctuary city. The guide exclaims: We are thrilled that you are interested in creating a welcoming environment for migrants in your city. As part of Denver’s welcoming approach, we use the term “newcomers” to refer to migrants, recognizing that they are new to our city and embracing a more inclusive language. This playbook is a guide divided into two sections, offering recommendations and strategies for successfully integrating newcomers into your city. The guide credits the “Office of Mayor Mike Johnston” and several of his migrant agencies.

Because of the cuts to police over the illegals, Denver is now planning to use drones as first responders instead of live police in some cases. You couldn’t make this up.

The Denver Police Department will soon use drones as first responders after the city cut millions from the force's budget to aid migrants.https://t.co/l4EI1M6jVK — The National Desk (@TND) May 28, 2024

Why the taxpaying residents of Denver put up with this is a total mystery.