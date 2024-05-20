DEI Money Laundering Scheme EXPOSED | Beyond the Headlines

DEI has been commonly referred to as a “scam” by some, but this takes it to a new level. Recently, Barbara Furlow-Smiles of Georgia, was fired by Facebook and then went to go on to work at Nike — all while enriching herself to the tune of $5 million by facilitating bogus DEI initiatives with her friends, who she would then receive kickbacks from. This debacle raises the question — how much more is this happening?

Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!


