“Dead Man Walking” – Arizona Rancher George Kelly Reveals Inmates Threatened Him as They Walked by Him (VIDEO)

Arizona rancher George Kelly, 75, sat down for an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Ali Bradley after state prosecutors decided not to retry his murder case.

George Kelly told Ali Bradley he and his wife lost their life savings fighting the lawfare murder trial.

“I don’t feel that I was treated fairly in the investigation,” George Kelly told NewsNation in an interview. “I think I was arrested without cause, without probable cause.”

“You can’t put somebody in a situation and try to tell them, ‘oh you’ll be fine here.’ No you won’t be fine here…” George Kelly told Ali Bradley.

He said he slept on the floor in jail before being taken to a cell block where he spent 22 days. Other inmates would threaten Kelly and say “dead man walking” as they walked by him.

Kelly said he and his wife plan to move from their ranch in Kino Springs.

The full NewsNation interview with George Kelly will air next Wednesday night.

State prosecutors on Monday said they will not retry Arizona rancher George Kelly after a judge declared a mistrial following a hung jury.

Judge Thomas Fink last Monday declared a mistrial after an Arizona jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.

Jurors deliberated a couple of weeks ago and were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations continued pn the following Friday and after more than 7 hours the jury sent a note to the judge and informed him they could not reach a verdict.

Kelly was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

The bullet that killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was never recovered so authorities were never able to conduct a ballistics test to see if it matched George Kelly’s AK-47.

Kelly’s defense attorneys argued cartel bandits shot and killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea and robbed him.