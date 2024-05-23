Days After Creepy King Charles Portrait Was Unveiled, a Horrible Painting Depicting Princess Kate Is Published in Magazine, Generating Public Outrage

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

There seems to be some parallel fate befalling King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

They both got fingered by the author of Prince Harry’s train-wreck memoir ‘Spare’ as the two ‘racist royals’ who questioned ‘how dark’ would his son Archie’s skin be.

Shortly after, they both became mysteriously ill, and in both cases it surfaced they are battling Cancer.

Now, right after King Charles unveiled a creepy, controversial portrait of him that generated more than the usual polemic, a Princess Kate portrait has been published in a magazine, and… guess what? It’s ‘ruffling feathers and angering the public.’

Painted by artist Hannah Uzor, the Princess of Wales’ new look is reportedly not an official portrait, and it was revealed in the latest issue of Tatler magazine.

The New York Post reported:

“The portrait shows Middleton, 42, in a white gown with a blue sash and a tiara. The artist told the outlet that she ‘spent a lot of time looking at [Catherine], looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children in a hospice’.”

Royal fans and watchers were horrified, saying that it does not resemble the princess.

“’This is dreadful – somehow, I’m not sure the artist is a fan of the Princess – it looks like a bad [high school] project!’ one remarked, while another said, ‘Is this a joke?'”

Less than two weeks ago, Charles unveiled a new portrait that showed the monarch against a red background, leaving people to wonder if it was blood on his hands.

It was almost unanimously agreed that the new Middleton ‘portrait’ doesn’t resemble the princess.

“Referring to Middleton being out of the public eye since January, before she announced her cancer diagnosis, another said, ‘Kate Middleton (aka current Princess of Wales) has been out of sight since Christmas last year. The artist, like many people, has only a vague recollection of what she looks like?’

Another keyboard art critic deemed the portrait, ‘hilariously terrible’ while someone else called it ‘absolutely horrible’.”

