During the COVID pandemic, Chris Cuomo was well-known for his strict adherence to the media narrative surrounding COVID and the ensuing vaccine — sometimes to the point of him publicly disparaging others for not doing the same. However, it appears he’s had a change of heart — let’s just pray that change isn’t inflammation or myocarditis. Is he sincere, or just moving on to a new grift?

Maria Zeee explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!