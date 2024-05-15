CREEPY: Mirrored Image of King Charles III’s New Portrait Allegedly Reveals Baphomet Face

The unveiling of King Charles III’s first official portrait since his coronation has taken an unexpected and unsettling turn.

The artwork, characterized by its vibrant red hues and detailed depiction of Charles in his Welsh Guards uniform, was intended as a tribute to the king’s longstanding service. However, an unexpected visual phenomenon involving the mirrored image of the portrait has captured the public’s imagination.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that the portrait was painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, and it depicts Charles against a background of ‘vivid red hues’ – maybe too vivid – wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards military unit, Charles was made Regimental Colonel of this regiment in 1975.

A butterfly flutters just above his right shoulder to complete the disturbing effect.

“My aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st Century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity,” Yeo said.

WATCH:

King Charles III unveiling his first official painted portrait since his coronation. The colour red is associated with Satan, the monarch butterfly symbolises mind control, and black eyes in a dream symbolises a demonic entity. When they tell you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/rlgvMPPKyC — Cillian (@CilComLFC) May 14, 2024

Commenters were not kind to the artwork, basically saying ‘it looks like he is in hell’. Even the NY Post called it the ‘ghostly-looking’ Charles portrait, but people went much harder.

Some asked if it was ‘all the blood on his hands?’, or said that they ‘100% thought this was satire’, called it ‘a little creepy’, ‘slightly disturbing’, ‘like he’s bathing in blood’.

“The portrait — which will ultimately hang in Drapers’ Hall — was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.”

The discourse took an even more bizarre turn when social media users conducted a simple yet revealing experiment: mirroring the image. The mirrored image, laid next to the original, allegedly shows a face resembling Baphomet—a figure associated with occult and satanic practices.

The mirror image of King Charles first portrait as King is pretty wild….. #WeWantAnswers pic.twitter.com/sbbTC6lkm7 — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) May 15, 2024

I don’t know what people are talking about. Nothing at all pops out. pic.twitter.com/KxZrBrdbKK — 0xagonal (not not a parody) (@0xagonal) May 15, 2024

What’s even more terrifying is that the doubled mirror image reveals a far more sinister result.

This unexpected twist has given rise to debates and “conspiracy theories” about secret messages and sinister symbols hidden in plain sight. Some have taken this as evidence of malevolent forces at work within the highest echelons of power.

Is this mirrored revelation merely a coincidence, a carefully orchestrated artistic conspiracy, or simply a trick of the eye? What do you think?