FIREWORKS! AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene Get Into Catfight During House Hearing – MTG For the Win! (VIDEO)

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee Thursday evening held a meeting to hold US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The meeting devolved into chaos after Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchanged barbs.

AOC moved to strike MTG’s words after the Georgia Rep. criticized Jasmine Crockett’s fake eyelashes.

“That is absolutely unacceptable!” AOC shouted. “How dare you!”

MTG taunted AOC: “Are your feelings hurt?”

AOC shouted back at MTG: “Oh, girl! Baby girl! Don’t even play! We are gonna take your words down!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to apologize which only further triggered AOC.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer tried to get control over the chaos.

“I’m not apologizing. Why don’t you debate me!” MTG shouted.

“I think it’s pretty self-evident!” AOC shouted.

MTG blasted AOC: “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence!”

