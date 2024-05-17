Corrupt Attorney General Faces DEVASTATING New Reality | Beyond the Headlines

When confronted with harsh reality, especially when it pertains to holding one accountable — it seems like a typical retreat for the deep state elite class is to invoke “democracy”. Recently, the DOJ and AG Merrick Garland was asked to comply with a congressional subpoena. Did invoking the catchphrase of “democracy” save him this time?
Elijah Schaffer goes into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
