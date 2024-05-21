‘Commander Creep’: Joe Biden Advises Young Men To ‘Marry Into A Family With Five Or More Daughters…One of Them Will Always Love You’

Joe Biden may be the biggest embarrassment to the executive office in US history.

The installed commander-in-chief traveled to Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday to sell his legislative accomplishment this election year.

While discussing the impact of the PACT Act, a law that helps veterans receive benefits for toxic exposure during their service, Biden went on a tangent offering his supporters marital advice.

“And by the way,” Biden said. “I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters. I did. My wife’s the oldest of five sisters.”

“You know why? One of them will always love ya,” he continued. “Not the same one. One of them is always going to be on your side. That’s the biggest advantage of marrying into five daughters.”

Imagine if a sane person like Donald Trump, who Democrats routinely tried to remove from office with claims of mental illness, said such a thing.

Joe Biden’s cringe, deranged behavior is so frequent, the public has come to expect embarrassment and shame from the sitting president daily.

At every turn, the man brings shame to America.

People have had enough of the debauchery.

Biden’s mishaps would be comical if it weren’t dangerous, posing an existential threat to the United States and putting our lives and freedom at risk.

Biden’s remarks encouraging men to seek affection from their wives’ sisters comes on the heels of his daughter Ashley Biden confirming ownership of the diary in which she grapples with the emotional damage of “inappropriate showers” with her father as a child.

Biden has repeatedly advised young men to swap their wives for their sisters-in-law.

“I tell every young man that tells me, ‘I’m thinking of getting married,’ or something like that,” Biden said in a heavily slurred speech in the White House in January. ‘Uh, you have any advice?’ I say, ‘Yeah. Pick a family of five sisters or more.’ And they look at me, ‘What the hell is that all about?’ I

“I said, ‘It’s really simple. That way one of them always loves you, not the same one. You always have somebody on yourside.'”

In fact, Biden told his supporters to marry into a family of five or more sisters on the campaign trail in 2020.

“You ought to marry into a family of 5 or more sisters… You know why that’s the reason? One of them always loves you,” he said

