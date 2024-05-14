CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Tells Democrats to Face ‘Reality’ That Biden is Probably Going to Lose to Trump in November (VIDEO)

Is someone putting something in the water over at CNN?

Last week, CNN host Fareed Zakaria made headlines by suggesting that Biden should adopt Trump’s policies on immigration and the border.

Now Zakaria is telling Democrats that it’s time to face the ‘reality’ that Joe Biden is probably going to lose the election in November.

He comes right out and says that he personally doesn’t want Trump to win, but that barring some unforeseen event, Trump is likely to walk away with the win.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN: I have to admit none of this is playing out as I thought it would. Trump is now leading in almost all the swing states. But behind those numbers lie even more troubling details. As someone worried about the prospects of a second Trump term, I think it’s best to be honest about reality. I understand that polls are not always accurate. But in general, they have tended to underestimate Donald Trump’s support, not overestimate it. I doubt that there are many shy Biden voters in the country. The economy has been in a robust recovery for more than two years now with unemployment hitting a 54-year low in 2023 and increasing only slightly since then. But Biden is getting little credit for it. The shift here is stark. On the question of whom voters trust more to deal with the economy, Trump has a 22-point lead over Biden according to an NBC poll from January. This marks of a 15-point bump for Trump compared to the same poll in 2020. Perhaps this is because inflation is a far more pervasive problem than unemployment affecting all Americans every day. Perhaps it’s because people’s views on the economy now are largely derived from their broader attitudes towards the candidates. But whatever the reasons it’s a stunning reversal in the midst of a relentless stream of good economic news. On cultural issues, Biden and Democrats benefit from the opposition to the Republican Party’s position on abortion. But on the other great cultural issue, immigration, Biden is 35 points behind Trump as to who would handle it better. And I do wonder whether abortion will be as large an issue in a presidential race, given that reversing Roe v. Wade threw the issue to state governments and legislatures, and not the federal government.

Watch the whole thing:

When people on CNN are talking like this, you know Biden is in serious trouble.