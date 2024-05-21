CNN’s Attempt to Ask Guest on P. Diddy Video Backfires Spectacularly in Dumpster Fire Interview — Promotes Sex Stimulant Drink Instead and Asks ‘Who Booked Me for This Joint’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s attempt to engage rapper Cam’ron in a serious discussion about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent controversies spiraled into an unexpected promotion of a sex stimulant drink and ended with the artist questioning his own appearance on the network.

The interview, conducted by CNN’s Abby Phillip, initially aimed to discuss the implications of a recently surfaced video showing Diddy in a negative light.

However, Cam’ron, who has recently gained media attention due to his popular podcast with fellow rapper Mase, “It Is What It Is,” was not having any of it.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a 2016 surveillance video showed Diddy violently assaulting his then-girlfriend, model and singer Cassie Ventura.

Diddy is seen running down the hotel hall with a towel wrapped around his waist. He grabs Ventura by her neck, throws her on the ground and repeatedly kicks her before dragging her away.

“Everything in the video is egregious,” Cam’ron said firmly. “I don’t support all the charges that are alleged against him. I don’t support any of that traffic in minors, domestic violence. I’m totally against it. So when I saw the video, yeah, I was upset with it… He’s not necessarily a friend, but yeah, I was upset when I have seen it.”

Phillip’s relentless probing into Cam’ron’s personal experiences with Diddy only fueled the rapper’s frustration.

“Did you recognize that anger at all from your experiences?” asked Phillip.

Cam’ron’s response was pointed: “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn’t do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him.”

When asked about what he thinks about the apology video by Diddy, the 48-year-old rapper responded, “The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie. He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I told you how I feel. I said what I said.”

Phillip then aired a clip from Cam’ron’s podcast ‘It Is What It Is,’ in which he discusses with fellow rapper Mase the reasons behind Mase choosing to introduce him to the Notorious B.I.G. instead of aligning him with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records when Mase secured his own record deal.

“Can you tell us a little bit more about that? Is there something known in the industry about how Diddy treated his artists?” asked Phillip.

Phillip’s inquiries into Diddy’s historical treatment of artists prompted Cam’ron to pause and conspicuously consume his Pink Horse Power sex supplement on live television. This left Phillip visibly confused and horrified as she looked at her producer.

“Sorry, I’m gonna get some cheeks after this Horse Power drink,” said Cam’ron after drinking his sex-stimulant drink.

Cam’ron brought up his podcast partner, Mase, suggesting that much of his knowledge about Diddy came second-hand. He then plugged his podcast, saying, “My show does come on at 08:00 AM Eastern on YouTube. It’s called ‘It Is What It Is.’ Make sure y’all check it out. I might get some more information out of Mase from there.”

As Phillip continued to probe about industry protection enabling Diddy’s behavior, Cam’ron’s patience wore thin.

It became painfully obvious that he wanted absolutely no part of the interview about Diddy. Visibly annoyed, he questioned the purpose of his appearance on CNN.

“Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I’ll be sitting around watching what Diddy’s doing? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint? I don’t sit around watching Diddy and all that. Come on, man. That’s just crazy,” he said.

Watch the dumpster fire interview: