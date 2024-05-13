CLASSY: Jennifer Lawrence Calls Mike Pence Gay at GLAAD Awards, Says He Has a Weird Penis

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence is a homosexual and made crass remarks about his penis.

Speaking at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) annual Media Awards event in New York City on Saturday, Lawrence said that Orville Peck, who was receiving the Vito Russo Award, was her “favorite musician and good friend.”

“I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work,” Lawrence explained.

“Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you. He’s in New York tonight. He’s receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest dick.”

While Pence is known for his socially conservative views, there is no evidence that he has ever privately or publicly advocated conversion therapy.

As explained by The New York Times, accusations of Pence’s support for conversion therapy originate from a website for Pence’s 2000 congressional campaign where he discussed the Ryan White Care Act, which provided federal funding for H.I.V. and AIDS patients having been approved by Congress that same year.

The website stated:

Congress should support the reauthorization of the Ryan White Care Act only after completion of an audit to ensure that federal dollars were no longer being given to organizations that celebrate and encourage the types of behaviors that facilitate the spreading of the HIV virus. Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.

Regardless of Pence’s supposed sexuality, it is clear that his political career is at an end. After being dubbed a “traitor” for his refusal to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election despite widspread evidence of voter fraud, he has alienated vast swathes of the Republican base.

In March, Pence delivered his final betrayal by refusing to support Donald Trump’s campaign to remove Joe Biden from the White House.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence told Fox News at the time. “I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration.”

“But that being said, during my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues,” he continued. “And not just our differences on our constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6th.”