China Unveils Advanced Brain-Computer Interface Implant, Rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink

China has unveiled its brain-computer interface, rivaling Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

During the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology debuted its brain-computer interface (BCI) implant called Neucyber.

According to the Global Times, the new brain implant technology has already been tested on primates, giving them the capability of controlling a robotic arm.

Although Chinese media has compared Neucyber to Musk’s Neuralink, Neucyber has yet to be implanted into a human brain as Nueralink has already successfully done.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Neuralink implanted a brain chip into quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh, who uses Neuralink to control a computer cursor with his thoughts.

Per Global Times:

“China’s version of Neuralink unveiled” – that’s how observers described Neucyber, an invasive implanted brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, independently developed by Chinese scientists. In its latest public appearance in April, through Neucyber, a monkey with its hands tied up can control a robotic arm with “just its thoughts” and successfully grasp a strawberry. Recently, the Global Times visited the Chinese Institute for Brain Research in Beijing to witness the magical scene. The wired Neucyber linking the monkey’s brain is a system composed of three core components — high-throughput flexible microelectrodes, two high-speed neural signal acquisition devices and a generative neural decoding algorithm. It is able to capture subtle changes in the monkey’s brain’s electrical signals, decode the brain’s intentions and achieve “thought” control of “actions.”

