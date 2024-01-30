Elon Musk Announces First Person Received Neuralink Microchip in Brain

In a post on X, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, Starlink, and Neuralink, revealed the first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant.

Musk stated, “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.”

The Neuralink founder continued, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 with the aim of creating a connection between the human brain and computers.

LOOK:

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Per Reuters:

Elon Musk, Neuralink’s billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post, opens new tab on social media platform X on Monday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans. “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk added. The startup’s PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot. The study will assess the functionality of the interface which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control devices with their thoughts, according to the company’s website.

Many users on X are extremely skeptical of the new technology and took to X to share how they believe the new tech will usher in an age of transhumanism.

LOOK: