Wife and Daughter of Chiefs Owner Defend Harrison Butker After Commencement Speech Sends Leftists Into Utter Meltdown

Tavia Hunt and her daughter Gracie Hunt have come to the defense of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker following a commencement speech that has left liberal factions seething.

The Chiefs’ kicker has been under fire from leftist cult following a commencement speech that championed traditional roles for women and the sanctity of family life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tavia Hunt shared her perspective on the issue:

I’ve always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams. I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer. Studies show that committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic, and this has been my experience as well. *Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted. It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain.* Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion. Let’s celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood. Our society desperately needs dedicated men and women to raise up and train the next generation in the way they should go. Proverbs 31:28 says, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Embracing the beautiful roles that God has made is something to celebrate. *I also caution against taking things out of context. Sound bites overlaid with hateful comments are not what we want to model for our children or others. We need more dialogue (and VALUES, IMO) in this country and less hate.*

Gracie Hunt, speaking at a church event in Dallas and later on “Fox & Friends,” shared personal insights that echoed her mother’s sentiments.

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are,” Hunt said during the interview.

Doocy asked, “So you understand what he was talking about?”

Hunt replied, “For sure, and I really respect Harrison, his Christian faith, and what he’s accomplished on and off the field.”

The daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs has come out in support of Harrison Butker!

The daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs has come out in support of Harrison Butker!

The woke NFL, however, distanced itself from Butker’s comments. In a statement released by Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, the league clarified: “Harrison Butker spoke in his personal capacity. His views do not reflect those of the NFL, which is committed to inclusion and believes it strengthens our league.”

Kansas City is now in the crosshairs of a significant investigation for potential human rights violations following the doxxing of Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has taken a strong stance, announcing an investigation under the Missouri Human Rights Act to uphold the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

Bailey has issued a formal demand to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas for the immediate release of all documents and communications related to a controversial post made on the social media platform X.

The post in question leaked personal details about Butker following his speech at a graduation ceremony, where he shared his Christian beliefs. This act of doxxing is a direct attack on his right to freely express his religious views.