Chicago Mom Stuck for Hours Without Help After Calling 911 During Home Invasion, Dispatcher Tells Her ‘We Have No Units to Send You’

A Chicago mom who called 911 during a break-in was stuck for hours without help after the dispatcher told her there were no officers available to send her.

The dispatchers also told her to call her representatives to demand more police funding.

The mother has been identified only as “Michelle” because she is afraid since the invaders have not been caught.

NBC Chicago reports:

She says she left her door open at approximately 12:30 p.m. after letting her dog out, and that’s when two men entered the home. “I saw two men wearing masks standing inside my house,” She said. “I screamed – ‘I am calling the police’ and they bolted.” Michelle and a neighbor ran after the men. Then, she says she called 911. “They told me dispatch was on the way and wait outside,” she said.

Michelle ended up calling 911 six times without any assistance. She finally asked to speak to a supervisor.

“A gentleman got on and said sorry to say we have no units to send you…then there was an awkward pause,” Michelle told the station. “He also recommended I call my alderman, and I said ‘why’ — and he said encourage him to hire more police. The dispatcher also asked me if I would consider defending myself …if I had a weapon or considered getting one.”

It took over four hours for officers to arrive.

“The officers who did show up cared and were apologetic it took so long to get them there,” Michelle said.

Michelle has now called her alderman, but does not want the police department to be blamed for the long wait.

“I don’t think it is the police department’s fault they are overstaffed and overwhelmed,” she said.