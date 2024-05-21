CHAOS IN THE SKY: One Dead and Dozens Hospitalized After ‘Severe Turbulence’ on Flight to Singapore

At least one person has died, and dozens more have been hospitalized after a Singapore Airlines flight was hit by “severe turbulence” on Tuesday morning.

The flight from London to Singapore was forced to divert to Bangkok after a sudden and severe drop in altitude sent some passengers flying into the ceiling.

Singapore Airlines said in a statement:

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.
We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.
Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed. We will provide regular updates on our Facebook and X account.

“So I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling,” 28-year-old student Dzafran Azmir told the BBC.

“Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Back in March, 50 people were injured after a plane “suddenly nosedived” during the flight on a flight from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the Chilean airline LATAM told news outlets that the issue was caused by a “technical problem” and would be thoroughly investigated.

Ben Kew is a writer and editor.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

