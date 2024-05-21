CHAOS IN THE SKY: One Dead and Dozens Hospitalized After ‘Severe Turbulence’ on Flight to Singapore

We will provide regular updates on our Facebook and X account.

Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

“So I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling,” 28-year-old student Dzafran Azmir told the BBC.

“Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Back in March, 50 people were injured after a plane “suddenly nosedived” during the flight on a flight from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand.

NEW: 50 people injured traveling from Sydney to Chile on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner after the plane had a “technical problem” that caused a “strong movement.” Some of the passengers were treated at the airport after landing and 12 others were sent to the hospital. One person is… pic.twitter.com/Niyc3yJWnQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2024

A spokesperson for the Chilean airline LATAM told news outlets that the issue was caused by a “technical problem” and would be thoroughly investigated.