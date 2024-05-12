“Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” – Massive MAGA New Jersey Crowd Erupts Into “Bullsh*t” Chants After Trump Blasts Democrat Lawfare Trials (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday held a MASSIVE rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

A crowd of estimated 80,000 to 100,000 people showed up to support Trump – in deep blue New Jersey!

Biden could NEVER draw a crowd like this!

CROOKED JOE BIDEN COULD NEVER: Part ∞ pic.twitter.com/kDxeQWSj6c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2024

Look at that enthusiastic crowd!

WATCH:

MAKE NEW JERSEY GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/hQ9F8k8qqE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2024

President Trump blasted the Soviet-style Democrat lawfare trials and whipped the crowd up into a frenzy.

“I’ve been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone!” Trump said referring to notorious mobster Al Capone, AKA, “Scarface,” who was indicted on tax evasion charges during the prohibition era.

“And I got indicted more than him. On bullsh*t, too!” Trump said.

The Jersey crowd erupted: “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!”

WATCH: