“Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” – Massive MAGA New Jersey Crowd Erupts Into “Bullsh*t” Chants After Trump Blasts Democrat Lawfare Trials (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday held a MASSIVE rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.
A crowd of estimated 80,000 to 100,000 people showed up to support Trump – in deep blue New Jersey!
Biden could NEVER draw a crowd like this!
Look at that enthusiastic crowd!
President Trump blasted the Soviet-style Democrat lawfare trials and whipped the crowd up into a frenzy.
“I’ve been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone!” Trump said referring to notorious mobster Al Capone, AKA, “Scarface,” who was indicted on tax evasion charges during the prohibition era.
“And I got indicted more than him. On bullsh*t, too!” Trump said.
The Jersey crowd erupted: “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!”
