BREAKING UPDATE: Leftist Writer Juraj Cintula Arrested Following Attempted Assassination of Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico – Shot Him 5 Times! – VIDEO OF SHOOTING

BREAKING UPDATE: Prominent leftist writer Juraq Cintula was arrested following the attempted assassination of populist Slovakian President Robert Fico.

As reported earlier — Conservative-Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot today and wounded at a government meeting.

According to reports Prime Minister Fico is alive and in a helicopter on his way to a hospital in Bratislava.

Robert Fico was shot FIVE TIMES by the deranged leftist!

There is video of Robert Fico being dragged to this car after he was shot.

Cintula was the founder of the organization “Movement Against Violence.”

The man who shot the PM Fico – 71 year old Slovak poet Juraj Cintula, supporter of the Progressive Slovakia party – was a founder of the so called "Movement against violence". Here is its manifest published in 2016. Its declared goal was to "unite people, preserve peace and… https://t.co/nsVhKoEph8 pic.twitter.com/tWZyECU3Wc — 1 Star (@PawelSokala) May 15, 2024

BREAKING: Slovak PM Robert Fico taken to his car after being shot several times. He was later picked up by an ambulance helicopter and flown to a hospital. His current condition is unknown pic.twitter.com/bKoJfwgqgz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 15, 2024

The Gateway Pundit heard from our close friend in Europe who is a friend of Fico who tells us Fico is wounded but expected to live. He is in the hospital.

Breaking: Slovakia The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has just been shot in public. This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QIZOgGQCyE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 15, 2024

After Fico was appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia he immediately ended military aid to Ukraine.

Robert Fico is also a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.