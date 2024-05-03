BREAKING: Texas Democrat Rep. Who Blasted Biden Over Border Crisis Indicted on Federal Bribery, Money Laundering Charges – Faces 204 Years in Prison

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife Imedla Cuellar on Friday were indicted by on federal bribery and money laundering charges.

“An indictment was unsealed today in the Southern District of Texas charging U.S. Congressman Enrique Roberto “Henry” Cuellar, 68, and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, 67, both of Laredo, Texas, with participating in two schemes involving bribery, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering. Congressman Cuellar and Imelda Cuellar made their initial court appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo in Houston.” – the DOJ announced on Friday.

“According to court documents, beginning in at least December 2014 and continuing through at least November 2021, Congressman Cuellar and Imelda Cuellar allegedly accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities: an oil and gas company wholly owned and controlled by the Government of Azerbaijan, and a bank headquartered in Mexico City. The bribe payments were allegedly laundered, pursuant to sham consulting contracts, through a series of front companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, who performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts.” the DOJ said.

Cuellar and his wife are facing a maximum of 204 years in prison.

Per the DOJ: Congressman Cuellar and Imelda Cuellar are each charged with the following offenses and if convicted, face maximum penalties as indicated: two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery of a federal official and to have a public official act as an agent of a foreign principal, five years in prison on each count; two counts of bribery of a federal official, 15 years in prison on each count; two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, 20 years in prison on each count; two counts of violating the ban on public officials acting as agents of a foreign principal, two years in prison on each count; one count of conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering, 20 years in prison; and five counts of money laundering, 20 years in prison on each count.

Rep. Cuellar, a nine-term Texas Democrat lawmaker who represents an area along the US-Mexico border, previously lashed out at both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for allowing illegal aliens to pour over the border.

“I’ve moved on from the vice president to say, ‘OK, let’s work with the ambassadors and let’s work with the State Department. Let’s work with the Homeland Secretary,’” Cuellar said before the holidays in 2021.

“I think that’s the way to address it, but I know that the media has put a lot of focus on the vice president, but with all due respect, she was given that title. I don’t think she’s, with all due respect, put the effort in there…We’ve got to look at other folks that have the expertise on that,” he added.

Cuellar was raided by the FBI and subpoenaed in 2022 shortly after he blasted Biden Regime.

Feds began issuing a flurry of subpoenas seeking records related to Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, his wife Imelda and campaign staffers.

More than two dozen FBI agents descended on Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Laredo, Texas home in early 2022.

FBI still present at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s in Laredo. https://t.co/CYOyJVSSGJ pic.twitter.com/N8rGyZVpNz — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

On Friday he was indicted and is facing life in prison.