BREAKING: Secret Service Releases Statement After Vehicle Crashes Into White House Barrier – Driver Reported Dead

A vehicle crashed into a White House barricade at high speed on Saturday night, leaving the driver dead, per Secret Service.

According to a statement, a Secret Service investigation is ongoing, but there was no threat to the White House. An investigation into the fatal crash “will be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.”

It is still unclear what caused the car collision.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, another vehicle crashed into the White House gates in January. The driver was taken into custody.

Per Travis Media Group on X:

"JUST IN: A vehicle has crashed into the White House barricade and the driver has passed away. Secret Service has turned the investigation over to DC Metro Police, but they will also continue their own investigation."

JUST IN: A vehicle has crashed into the White House barricade and the driver has passed away. Secret Service has turned the investigation over to DC Metro Police, but they will also continue their own investigation. pic.twitter.com/vvP3Qfe4rI — Travis Media Group (@TM1Politics) May 5, 2024

Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Andrew Guglielmo notified the public that "there is no threat or public safety implications."

Limited traffic closures remain in effect as Secret Service teams, @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept investigate a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at an exterior perimeter gate by the White House. There is no threat or public safety implications and our preliminary statement is below pic.twitter.com/zGTVDuZV5E — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) May 5, 2024

The statement from the Secret Service reads,

STATEMENT ON VEHICLE CRASH AT WHITE HOUSE Shortly before 10:30pm on May 4th, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex. Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased. There was no threat to the White House. The fatal crash portion of this will be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Crash Investigation Unit and the Secret Service investigation continues.

Komo News reports,

An investigation is underway after a man died in a crash near the White House on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10:45 p.m., D.C. police said they responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C. for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they located a man and pronounced him dead on the scene. A vehicle had crashed into a security barrier around the White House, police said. As of now, the incident is being investigated as a traffic crash.

This is a developing story...