Driver in Custody After Crashing Into White House Gate

An unidentified person has been taken into custody after crashing their vehicle into the White House’s exterior gate on Monday evening.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the crash to determine what led the driver to slam into the White House’s gate.

Authorities have closed down several blocks that surround the White House as a precautionary safety measure while an investigation takes place.

Independent D.C reporter Andrew Leyden was able to contain photos of the crash scene.

LOOK:

Vehicle crashed into barrier at White House Ellipse entrance. One in custody pic.twitter.com/yhXXI0FGQk — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) January 9, 2024

Per Fox 5 DC:

A person is in custody after a car crashed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex Monday evening, authorities say. D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service are working to determine what led up to the collision, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th St., NW between Constitution Ave. and G St., NW will remain shut down in both directions until further notice as they continue the investigation. Drivers are told to seek alternate routes and watch out for activity as USSS and MPD investigate.

In a statement, Andrew Guglielmo, who serves as the Chief of Communication for the Secret Service, stated, “Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex.”

He continued, “The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersection.”