BREAKING: RNC Headquarters Under Lockdown Due to “Suspicious Substance” on Site – Hazmat Team on Scene

The Republican National Committee headquarters was placed under lockdown with Hazmat teams on site after a suspicious substance was discovered on site.

NBC’s Dasha Burns was the first to report the disturbing news.

DEVELOPING: RNC HQ in DC is under lockdown until further notice. Hazmat team is on site sources tell me. — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) May 22, 2024

Just yesterday, Trump volunteers were assaulted in Philadelphia. Now we have a potential threat on the lives of RNC staffers.

Here is a video from the scene:

BREAKING: RNC HQ is under lockdown due to a suspicious substance on site. pic.twitter.com/CHtVjOSKAZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 22, 2024

According to the New York Post, it’s not clear exactly what caused the security alert, but one source told the paper the “vials of blood” were sent in a package.

There have not been reports of any injuries at this point.

In addition to the RNC being locked down, journalist Laura Loomer spotted Fire and EMS vehicles parked outside the Rayburn and Cannon House office buildings.

In addition to RNC HQ being on lockdown,

Fire and EMS are also Currently parked outside of the Cannon and Rayburn office buildings. https://t.co/zWJec9CHCR pic.twitter.com/w0DZzRiQXU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 22, 2024

The RNC has not yet responded for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Gateway Pundit for updates.