BREAKING: RNC Headquarters Under Lockdown Due to "Suspicious Substance" on Site – Hazmat Team on Scene

Credit: Fox News

The Republican National Committee headquarters was placed under lockdown with Hazmat teams on site after a suspicious substance was discovered on site.

NBC’s Dasha Burns was the first to report the disturbing news.

Just yesterday, Trump volunteers were assaulted in Philadelphia. Now we have a potential threat on the lives of RNC staffers.

Here is a video from the scene:

According to the New York Post, it’s not clear exactly what caused the security alert, but one source told the paper the “vials of blood” were sent in a package.

There have not been reports of any injuries at this point.

In addition to the RNC being locked down, journalist Laura Loomer spotted Fire and EMS vehicles parked outside the Rayburn and Cannon House office buildings.

The RNC has not yet responded for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Gateway Pundit for updates.

