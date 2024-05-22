Deranged Leftists Attack Team Trump Volunteers, Flip Over Tables Outside Kamala Harris’ Event in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

A deranged leftist violently lunged at Team Trump volunteers on Tuesday outside of Kamala Harris’ event in Philadelphia.

Kamala Harris traveled to Philadelphia to deliver a keynote speech to workers at the SEIU Quadrennial Convention in Center City.

Team Trump set up shop outside of the event and the leftists were not happy.

One leftist lunged at Team Trump volunteers.

WATCH:

Leftists got violent and flipped over Team Trump’s tables outside of the venue hosting Kamala Harris.

Later Tuesday Kamala Harris visited Jim’s West Original Steaks & Hoagies in Philly.

“I want a cheesesteak, you okay if I do it with provolone?” Harris said as she cackled. “I think that’s okay right? I can still walk out of here with respect.”

