Biden’s FBI Justified Its Deadly Force Policy in Mar-a-Lago Raid Because of “Life Threatening” Kitchen Utensils, Resort Gym Equipment

Judge Aileen Cannon last Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

“Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team,” the document read. “Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.”

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document read.

In an appalling statement released Tuesday evening, the FBI claimed the authorization of deadly force on former President Trump is just “standard protocol.”

The stenographers in the media also came out in defense of the deadly force policy and claimed it was just standard operating procedure.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed the same deadly force policy was in effect when the FBI searched Biden’s Delaware homes. Of course, Merrick Garland did not offer any documents to back up his claims.

The goalposts have moved again.

Joe Biden’s FBI justified its authorization of the use of deadly force during their Mar-a-Lago raid because of “life-threatening” contraband in the kitchen and gym.

But wasn’t it just standard policy?

“Without no basis whatsoever, in the affidavit or otherwise, FBI agents searched the private bedrooms of the First Lady and President Trump’s youngest son. See Walter v. United States, 447 U.S. 649, 657 (1980) (“[A] warrant to search for a stolen refrigerator would not authorize the opening of desk drawers.”). The FBI’s photo log demonstrates that the agents took extensive photographs of those rooms—42 and 27, respectively—for no apparent reason. See Ex. 5 at USA01285293-300. There was no factual basis for the agents to rummage through rooms not specified in the warrant and, not surprisingly, they seized nothing from these other rooms,” according to Trump’s motion for relief relating to the Mar-a-Lago raid and unlawful piercing of attorney-client privilege.

“Nor was there any basis for the FBI to bring firearms into Mar-a-Lago. There were no threats and no risk to agents’ safety arising from their allegations relating to possession of documents at a premises already guarded by the Secret Service. But the agents appear to have done so, based on documents produced in discovery, in order to search for alleged contraband they pretended was life threatening in Mar-a-Lago’s gym and kitchen (five and four pictures, respectively),” the motion read.