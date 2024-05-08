Bragg Prosecutor Who Questioned Stormy Daniels in Trump ‘Hush Payment’ Trial Donated to Joe Biden

Alvin Bragg’s lead prosecutor who questioned Stormy Daniels on Tuesday donated to Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Susan Hoffinger donated to Joe Biden in 2020. She also donated money to ActBlue, an online fundraising portal for Democrats in 2020.

BREAKING NEWS: I just exposed that the prosecutor headlining the sham Biden Trial today donated to Joe Biden and Far Left Democrats. This blatant and illegal lawfare against President Trump must end. https://t.co/7ltmTyaoPe

Excerpt from Fox News:

The prosecutor from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office leading questioning of adult film actress Stormy Daniels in former President Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial donated to President Biden’s campaign in 2020 and a number of other Democratic politicians and organizations over the years, Fox News Digital has learned.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger questioned Daniels Tuesday as she testified as part of former President Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial.

Hoffinger’s donations to Biden came during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, Federal Election Commission records show.

Hoffinger donated $500 to Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020 — a donation of $250 in February 2020 and another donation of $250 in March 2020.

Hoffinger also donated more than $900 to ActBlue during the 2020 cycle. ActBlue is an online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates, progressive organizations, and nonprofits.

Hoffinger also donated to a number of other Democratic congressional campaigns in 2020 and 2018. Hoffinger was hired by Bragg’s office in 2022, after the political contributions were made.