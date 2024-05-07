BOOM! Georgia Election Board: Investigator Joseph Rossi Details How Georgia 2020 Hand Count Audit and Machine Count Audit Found to Be in Violation of Law – ENOUGH VOTES TO ALTER ELECTION!

The Georgia State Election Board admitted in a recent letter to elections expert Joseph Rossi that they found the hand recount and machine count audit were found to be violation of state law in the 2020 election.

The State Election Board admitted to this in a recent letter to investigator Joseph Rossi.

The Georgia Election Board says in their letter to Rossi, “The matter is in the violation found category.”

Here is the letter below.

Emerald Robinson at The Absolute Truth on Frank Speech reported late in early April that the long-awaited report from an investigation (SEB2023-025) into errors found in both the hand count and a machine count from the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County is officially on the agenda for a May 7th State Election Board meeting.

The investigation found violations in both the hand audit and machine count, according to citizen investigator Joe Rossi.

Earlier today Joseph Rossi testified in front of the State Election Board meeting.

Rossi detailed how both the hand count audit and the certified machine recount in Fulton County have been found to be in violation of Georgia election law.

Joseph Rossi: Now, I’d like to speak directly to those who have fought factually, respectfully, and relentlessly for the truth over the last three years. As a 410.24, I got another one of these certified letters from the state election board. Every time I get one of those letters, my wife sets it on my desk, and she says, You got another one of those certified letters? I hope you’re not being indicted this time. But anyways, as of that letter, it has now been factually proven that both the hand audit—this is really, really important— and the certified machine count—yes, the certified count—have both been found to be in violation of Georgia election law. Based on these findings, to those that have fought factually, respectfully, and relentlessly, I’ll close with one word, vindicated.