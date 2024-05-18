Body of German-Israeli Woman Shani Louk Recovered in Gaza – Palestinian Barbarians Kidnapped Her from Music Festival, Raped Her, Broke Her Legs, Murdered Her, Then Paraded Her Body Through the Streets of Gaza as Civilians Cheered

The body of Shani Louk was recovered today in Gaza.

R.I.P Shani Louk

Shani was murdered by Hamas barbarians when they targeted a youth concert in southern Israel.

Shani Louk, the 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist, was last seen at a rave party in the northern Negev, where Hamas militants stormed in and killed at least 260 attendees.

Here is a video of Shani Louk before the brutal attack.

Shortly before the attack on the camp Shani Louk was dancing with her friends. #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/KWcuuOrxrO — Duna Press (@dunapressjornal) October 8, 2023

Initial reports hinted at Shani Louk being sexually assaulted and killed, with her lifeless body flaunted around Gaza, as an appalling trophy of terrorism. Disturbing images and videos showed the militants spitting on her body, chanting, “Allahu Akbar!” meaning, God is good, as they paraded through the Gaza, bearing Louk’s corpse.

“Only now we got the note that Shani Louk has been confirmed as murdered and dead,” said President Herzog.

“They found her skull, which means these barbaric, sadistic animals, moles, simply chopped off her head when they were attacking and torturing and killing Israelis. It’s a huge tragedy,” he continued.

Samantha Smith reported:

This was Shani Louk. Kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, her body was only recovered today. Shani was tortured, raped, and beaten before being murdered and dragged round the streets half-naked as a “trophy” and an example of what would happen to other Israelis. They broke her legs.

They shot her in the head.

They brutalised and defiled her. All because she was Jewish. Hamas kept her body as a token and bargaining chip for months, denying her a proper burial and keeping her family in constant torment over their daughter’s resting place. Hamas even called her mother and pretended that she was alive, only to reveal that she had been killed along with over 1,200 other innocent Israelis. She was just 22 years old. The only way they were able to identify her was by a fragment of her skull. Shani didn’t need to die, and yet Hamas slaughtered her and hundreds of others for no other reason than that they view Jews — and anyone else who doesn’t subscribe to their ideology — as sub-human. Israel respected the ceasefire.

Israel gave territory for Palestinian use.

Israel wanted peace. Trending: CROCKETT CRACKS: Unhinged Democrat ERUPTS Starts SCREAMING and CUSSES at GOP Member During House Oversight Hearing on AG Garland’s Contempt of Congress (VIDEO) Hamas didn’t. And, through the many previous instances of conflict involving Palestine, it was the Palestinian movement that served as aggressors. Even against third party states who took them in. Jordan remembers Black September. Kuwait remembers how the Palestine Liberation Organisation aligned with Saddam Hussein and assisted him in the 1990 Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait. Lebanon remembers how, when they took in the Palestinians, the PLO massacred Christian civilians, seized control of large areas of Lebanon, and started a civil war. Palestine’s history is a complex one. But there is a reason why so many Middle Eastern countries distrust Palestine, and their betrayal of the kindness offered by one-time allies has cast a dark shadow on their relations with much of the non-Islamic world. The Pro-Palestine crowd want to paint Israel as the villains in this war, but they conveniently “forget” how it started. So, to those in the West who support Hamas’ actions and believe that they are simply “fighting for Palestine” : They would do to you what they did to Shani, and they wouldn’t think twice. So, when you think of the Gaza War, try to look past the anti-Semitic propaganda and remember who really started this war. Because it wasn’t Shani.

It wasn’t Israel. It was Hamas.