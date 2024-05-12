BLS Announces Coffee Prices Will No Longer be Factored Into CPI Inflation Data to Help Joe Biden During Presidential Election

by

In an unusual move, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced coffee prices will no longer be factored into the CPI inflation data.

This is another way for the US government to fudge the inflation numbers to help Joe Biden in the middle of a presidential election.

The overwhelming majority of Americans consume coffee every day. According to Drive Research, 73% of Americans drink coffee every day.

This week’s April CPI inflation report will NOT include coffee price inflation.

Coffee prices are exploding which explains why the Biden Regime doesn’t want it factored into the inflation data in the middle of a presidential election.

Inflation is on the rise again this year thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in February – less energy and food prices. Grocery prices are up 30+%. Gas prices are soaring.

“Since September 2023, coffee prices are up a MASSIVE 78%.” the Kobeissi Letter, a blog on capital markets said.

Joe Biden knows persistent inflation is destroying his presidency and ruining his chances of reelection.

He’s so desperate to distract from the inflation that he lied to CNN’s Erin Burnett during a dumpster fire interview last week.

Biden falsely claimed inflation was 9% when he came into office.

Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021.

Joe Biden blamed people’s financial struggles on “corporate greed.”

VIDEO:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.