BLS Announces Coffee Prices Will No Longer be Factored Into CPI Inflation Data to Help Joe Biden During Presidential Election

In an unusual move, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced coffee prices will no longer be factored into the CPI inflation data.

This is another way for the US government to fudge the inflation numbers to help Joe Biden in the middle of a presidential election.

The overwhelming majority of Americans consume coffee every day. According to Drive Research, 73% of Americans drink coffee every day.

This week’s April CPI inflation report will NOT include coffee price inflation.

Coffee prices are exploding which explains why the Biden Regime doesn’t want it factored into the inflation data in the middle of a presidential election.

Inflation is on the rise again this year thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in February – less energy and food prices. Grocery prices are up 30+%. Gas prices are soaring.

“Since September 2023, coffee prices are up a MASSIVE 78%.” the Kobeissi Letter, a blog on capital markets said.

This is unusual: The US BLS has announced that coffee prices will no longer be factored into CPI inflation data. In fact, the April 2024 CPI inflation report this week will be the first to NOT include coffee price inflation. Well, the obvious next step is to see what happened… pic.twitter.com/ibkc3HmISS — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 12, 2024

Joe Biden knows persistent inflation is destroying his presidency and ruining his chances of reelection.

He’s so desperate to distract from the inflation that he lied to CNN’s Erin Burnett during a dumpster fire interview last week.

Biden falsely claimed inflation was 9% when he came into office.

Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021.

Joe Biden blamed people’s financial struggles on “corporate greed.”

VIDEO: