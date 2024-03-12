Joe Biden’s America: Inflation ‘Hotter Than Expected’ – Consumer Prices Rose in February as Year-Over-Year Inflation Ticks Up

Joe Biden’s America.

Inflation rose again in February thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in February – less energy and food prices.

“Airline fares posted a 3.6% increase, apparel prices rose 0.6% and used vehicles were up 0.5%. Medical care services, which helped feed a higher-than-expected CPI increase in January, decreased 0.1% last month.” CNBC reported.

“The year-over-year increase for headline CPI was 0.1 percentage point higher than January, while core was one-tenth of a point lower.” the outlet reported.

CNBC reported:

Inflation rose again in February, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to wait at least until the summer before starting to lower interest rates.

The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services costs, increased 0.4% for the month and 3.2% from a year ago, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The monthly gain was in line with expectations, but the annual rate was slightly ahead of the 3.1% forecast from the Dow Jones consensus.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose 0.4% on the month and was up 3.8% on the year. Both were one-tenth of a percentage point higher than forecast.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli broke down the latest CPI report:

Santelli said inflation compared to ’17, ’18, ’19 is significantly higher’ as Americans suffer under Joe Biden.

WATCH:

