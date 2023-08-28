Dirty Brad Raffensperger Ordered to Testify Against Mark Meadows in Georgia Case – After Raffensperger’s Office Leaked Fabricated Transcript of Trump Call to Far-Left WaPo

In late December 2020, President Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to look at the concerning items that were revealed by his auditor. There was plenty of evidence at the time for a competent auditor or any man of integrity to know that the election was uncertifiable.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about it later on when they leaked it to the far-left Washington Post.

Raffensperger’s office later leaked a fraudulent transcript of the call.

After they were later caught lying to the American public, The Washington Post outed SOS official Jordan Fuchs as their anonymous source for their garbage hit piece.

Fuchs provided the WaPo with a fraudulent Trump quote that the paper ran in an anti-Trump hit piece on January 9th. The story spread like wildfire.

They planned this to do the most damage to President Trump before Trump’s second sham impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump demanding that they “find the fraud.”

Then after they leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post they deleted the audio of the call.

The audio file was later found in the laptop’s “trash” folder.

This shows who Trump was dealing with in Georgia!

Fuchs ran Raffensperger’s campaign for Secretary of State.

According to Georgia activists, Fuchs, Raffensberger and the entire Secretary of State’s office were not helpful at all during investigations following the controversial 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

In February 2021 Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation into President Trump based on his call to Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election that was later leaked and misrepresented to the Washington Post.

Her investigation was ALL based on a lie by Fuchs and Raffensperger.

On Thursday Brad Raffensperger was ordered to testify before the court in Mark Meadow’s case. Meadows was dragged into this lawfare suit because he was President Trump’s Chief of Staff.

Democrats are hoping this garbage lawsuit will land Mark Meadows and Donald Trump in prison for life.

JUST IN: Brad RAFFENSPERGER and election investigator Frances WATSON have been subpoenaed to testify at Monday’s federal court hearing on charges against Meadows. This is shaping up to be a mini-trial pic.twitter.com/fHX9fcR5vg — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023

Brad Raffensperger is a willing tool of the radical left who they are using to put Donald Trump in prison.

And today he is testifying against Mark Meadows for a non-crime.