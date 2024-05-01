Biden Regime Finalizes ‘Energy Efficiency’ Regulations on Residential Water Heaters Owned By ‘Almost Every US Household’

The Biden Regime on Tuesday finalized its ‘energy efficiency’ regulations on water heaters.

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today finalized Congressionally-mandated energy-efficiency standards for a range of residential water heaters to save American households approximately $7.6 billion per year on their energy and water bills, while significantly cutting energy waste and harmful carbon pollution,” the DOE said on Tuesday.

“The final standards for residential water heaters align with recommendations from various stakeholders, including efficiency and environmental advocates, the Consumer Federation of America, and a leading U.S. water heater manufacturer. The standards would require the most common-sized electric water heaters to achieve efficiency gains with heat pump technology, helping to accelerate the deployment of this cost-effective, clean energy technology while also reducing strain on the electric grid. Over 30 years of shipments, these updated standards are expected to save Americans $124 billion on their energy bills and reduce 332 million metric tons of dangerous carbon dioxide emissions—equivalent to the combined annual emissions of nearly 43 million homes,” the DOE said.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden Regime is putting American consumers first by forcing them to purchase new, Regime-approved water heaters.

“Almost every U.S. household has a water heater, and for too long outdated energy efficiency standards have led to higher utility bills for families,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is continuing to put American consumers first with new, effective rules—supported by industry—that save both energy and money.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously confirmed the Biden Regime is seeking to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.

The Biden Regime is cracking down on gas stoves, water heaters and other popular appliances all in the name of ‘battling climate change.’

At first, the Biden Regime pushed back on reports they were targeting gas stoves, dishwashers, and heaters.

Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Regime is going full steam ahead to restrict water heaters and other appliances by 2029.

A reporter asked KJP how many more home appliances will Americans have to replace because of regulations.

“So from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units and regulate refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters. How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace them because of regulations?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Biden Regime is seeking to enact the proposed regulations on every single appliance.

“It is proposed – what has been put forward and if it is enacted, it would not take it into effect until 2029,” she said.

WATCH: