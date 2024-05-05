Biden Poses with Leftist Actor Mark Hamill for Embarrassing “Star Wars Day” Video and Social Media Responses Are Savage (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that far-left actor Mark Hamill made an appearance at the White House press briefing Friday to lavish Joe Biden with unwarranted praise. It also turns out that Biden invited the infamous “Star Wars” actor into the Oval Office for an embarrassing photo-op to mark the day fans celebrate the sci-fi saga.

Hamill has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal supporters of Biden despite the White House occupant having an approval rating hovering below 40% while regularly bashing President Trump on social media.

In a video posted on Biden’s White House X account, the elderly Biden stares into the camera and says, “May the 4th be with you,” before Hamill appears to complete the lame clip.

“Always!” Hamill replies in a deep voice.

The portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt is seen hanging on the Oval Office wall while both Biden and Hamill embarrass themselves.

WATCH:

We had a very good feeling about this. May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024

The lame attempt to pander to the “Star Wars” community backfired completely as social media users unleashed a series of savage responses.

A vote for Biden is a vote for war. CC: @TryloTheCreator pic.twitter.com/JDhUTmXnGM — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 5, 2024

A dementia patient and a homeless drunk. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2024

The most hilarious thing is that Joe is in Delaware right now and has already forgotten he said this. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 4, 2024

May the fourth be with you. pic.twitter.com/Dg5SCoI3jf — Baad Sheep (@thebaadsheep) May 4, 2024

Idiots, these two are. pic.twitter.com/ciL9ASKGJN — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 4, 2024

The only thing that’s missing is Hunter! pic.twitter.com/OTCXvZL838 — DK (@1Nicdar) May 4, 2024

When you ask the Biden administration how much inflation they want pic.twitter.com/C63WShocAJ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 4, 2024

OMFG!!!

May the force be up yers…. pic.twitter.com/ad8VgfuFGS — MAGA Patriot ❌️ (@AdamsNeile) May 4, 2024

Well that was dumb. I think Joe actually came up with this one himself. — Billy Rhodes (@Bill_Rhodes54) May 4, 2024

This is not the first time Hamill has humiliated himself on Biden’s behalf, either. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, he appeared in an ad for the Biden-Harris campaign toward the end of the 2020 Presidential campaign where he engaged in fear-mongering over what would happen in a Trump second-term.

Hamill specifically cited Trump’s warning of a rigged election, opposition to Obamacare, and “climate change” skepticism.