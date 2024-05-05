Biden Poses with Leftist Actor Mark Hamill for Embarrassing “Star Wars Day” Video and Social Media Responses Are Savage (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that far-left actor Mark Hamill made an appearance at the White House press briefing Friday to lavish Joe Biden with unwarranted praise. It also turns out that Biden invited the infamous “Star Wars” actor into the Oval Office for an embarrassing photo-op to mark the day fans celebrate the sci-fi saga.

Hamill has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal supporters of Biden despite the White House occupant having an approval rating hovering below 40% while regularly bashing President Trump on social media.

In a video posted on Biden’s White House X account, the elderly Biden stares into the camera and says, “May the 4th be with you,” before Hamill appears to complete the lame clip.

“Always!” Hamill replies in a deep voice.

The portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt is seen hanging on the Oval Office wall while both Biden and Hamill embarrass themselves.

WATCH:

The lame attempt to pander to the “Star Wars” community backfired completely as social media users unleashed a series of savage responses.

This is not the first time Hamill has humiliated himself on Biden’s behalf, either. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, he appeared in an ad for the Biden-Harris campaign toward the end of the 2020 Presidential campaign where he engaged in fear-mongering over what would happen in a Trump second-term.

Hamill specifically cited Trump’s warning of a rigged election, opposition to Obamacare, and “climate change” skepticism.

