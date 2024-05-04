THE CRINGE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE: Lefty Actor Mark Hamill Shows up at White House Press Briefing to Praise Biden (VIDEO)

Lefty actor Mark Hamill made an appearance at the White House press briefing today for some reason. He apparently had just met with Joe Biden, again, who knows why?

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter/X, you know that Mark Hamill is more famous for his hatred of Trump than for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies.

His attempt to make Joe Biden look cool was beyond cringe.

The Hill reports:

Mark Hamill calls Biden ‘Joe-B-Wan Kenobi’ in White House press room appearance Mark Hamill says the force is with President Biden — the actor made a surprise visit Friday to the White House briefing room and offered a “Star Wars”-inspired nickname for the commander in chief. “How many of you had ‘Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing’ on your bingo cards?” Hamill, sporting a pair of sunglasses, told reporters at the top of the White House’s press briefing. “I just got to meet the president, and he gave me these aviator glasses,” added Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker. Asked about his Oval Office visit with Biden, Hamill said, “I called him ‘Mr. President.’ He said, ‘You can call me Joe.’” Then Hamill quipped, “I said, ‘Can I call you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?” offering a Biden-inspired play on the name of the famed Jedi master character in the intergalactic franchise. Touting Biden’s legislative accomplishments, Hamill exclaimed, “I want to say, once again, how grateful I am, and that just shows you that one person can be so influential and so positive in our lives.”

Do Democrats really think this is going to help Biden?

Mark Hamill looks and sounds like he had a few too many at the Cantina. pic.twitter.com/n4ovcs0ebE — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2024

Michael Douglas. Mark Hamill. Man if one more haggard dude who hasn’t made a good movie in 30+ years endorses Biden I might just be convinced to vote for him! https://t.co/F5IEgF5tfY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 3, 2024

Mark Hamill is at the White House press briefing today making cringe Star Wars jokes. Not like there’s anything important going on in the world at the moment!

pic.twitter.com/Qjryh8Wx1M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2024

The Babylon Bee weighed in:

Mark Hamill Joins Death Star Press Conference To Say What A Good Job He Thinks The Emperor Is Doing https://t.co/HPK4bqcWBU pic.twitter.com/StALnNgVsy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 3, 2024

The good news for Biden is that he still has the preachy Hollywood liberal vote locked up.