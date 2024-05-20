Joe Biden Savaged For Calling January 6 Protestors “Erectionists” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday evening pandered to black voters at the annual NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, Michigan.

Joe “you ain’t black” Biden is losing support among black voters so he spent the last several days traveling to key swing states lying to blacks.

Meanwhile, President Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters.

CNN: President Trump has more than DOUBLED his support among Black voters “If this held through the general election, this would be BY FAR the best performance for a Republican among Black voters in two generations.” pic.twitter.com/2Kxhr678Au — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 17, 2024

Biden told the crowd of blacks one of his favorite lies: “I got involved in civil rights when I was 15!”

Joe Biden never participated in the civil rights movement. He has told a version of this lie many times.

At one point Joe Biden tried to trash Trump and the January 6 protestors and it went horribly wrong.

“He calls the erectionists who stormed Capitol Hill ‘patriots,'” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden was brutally mocked.

Joe Biden had another moment: "He calls *cough* the erectionists who stormed Capitol Hill patriots." Weird. pic.twitter.com/zllaGqS2OI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2024

Hard men make hard times https://t.co/g395HpDFl5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 20, 2024

Hunter Biden is an erectionist from the pictures I’ve seen https://t.co/EGNYNqGdNn — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 20, 2024