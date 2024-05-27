Biden, at Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Tells Gold Star Families About His Son’s Death From Cancer (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday morning delivered remarks at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Earlier Monday morning Kamala Harris and Joe Biden participated in a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

WATCH:

President Biden participates in a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at @ArlingtonNatl on #MemorialDay. pic.twitter.com/3vTS2HWADg — CSPAN (@cspan) May 27, 2024

Biden looked bored and distracted. He would rather be anywhere else.

At one point Biden wiped his nose and put his head down while the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomed Gold Star families.

WATCH:

Biden looks a bit distracted this morning at Arlington National Cemetery pic.twitter.com/jKDeC5dmv8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2024

As usual, Biden made his speech about himself. He told the Gold Star Families about his son Beau’s death.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015, but Joe Biden usually suggests his son died in war.

Joe Biden is NOT a Gold Star dad. He is a pathological liar.

“This week marks nine years since I lost my son, Beau. Our losses are not the same. He didn’t perish in the battlefield. He was a cancer victim,” Biden said.

WATCH: