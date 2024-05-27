Joe Biden Looks Bored at Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday morning delivered remarks at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Earlier Monday morning Kamala Harris and Joe Biden participated in a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivered remarks before Joe Biden spoke on Monday morning.

Joe Biden looked bored and distracted. He would rather be anywhere else.

At one point Biden wiped his nose and put his head down while the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomed Gold Star families.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

