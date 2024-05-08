Biden Ignores Reporter Shouting Questions About His Latest Shakedown Scandal (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday departed the White House en route to Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his dumpster fire economy.

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his latest impeachable scandal as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

According to Politico: Joe Biden is holding up shipments of two Boeing-made precision bombs to send a political message to Israel.

This is the first time Biden has withheld weapons to Israel since the October 7 terrorist attack.

“The U.S. has yet to sign off on a pending sale of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munitions — both the munitions and kits that convert them to smart weapons — and Small Diameter Bombs, according to six industry and congressional sources with knowledge of the discussions.” – Politico reported.

“While the Biden administration has not formally denied the potential sale, it is essentially taking action through inaction — holding off on approvals and other aspects of the weapons transfer process — to send a message to Israel, a U.S. administration official familiar with the process told POLITICO. The official, along with others, was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.” – Politico reported.

BREAKING: The Biden administration is holding up shipments of two types of Boeing-made precision bombs to send a political message to Israel, according to a U.S. official and six other people with knowledge of the deliberations. Team effort w @LeeHudson_ @paulmcleary @reporterjoe… — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 7, 2024

A reporter asked Biden if he was withholding a shipment of bombs to send a political message to Israel.

“Why did you pause the shipments!? Mr. President, why did you pause the shipments!?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

Biden ignored the reporter and shuffled away.

WATCH: