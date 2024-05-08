Biden Ignores Reporter Shouting Questions About His Latest Shakedown Scandal (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday departed the White House en route to Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his dumpster fire economy.

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his latest impeachable scandal as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

According to Politico: Joe Biden is holding up shipments of two Boeing-made precision bombs to send a political message to Israel.

This is the first time Biden has withheld weapons to Israel since the October 7 terrorist attack.

“The U.S. has yet to sign off on a pending sale of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munitions — both the munitions and kits that convert them to smart weapons — and Small Diameter Bombs, according to six industry and congressional sources with knowledge of the discussions.” – Politico reported.

“While the Biden administration has not formally denied the potential sale, it is essentially taking action through inaction — holding off on approvals and other aspects of the weapons transfer process — to send a message to Israel, a U.S. administration official familiar with the process told POLITICO. The official, along with others, was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.” – Politico reported.

A reporter asked Biden if he was withholding a shipment of bombs to send a political message to Israel.

“Why did you pause the shipments!? Mr. President, why did you pause the shipments!?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

Biden ignored the reporter and shuffled away.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.