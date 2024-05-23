As Slovakia’s PM Fico Recovers, His Government Approves Public TV Overhaul in First Parliament Vote – Prosecutor May Treat His Shooting as Terrorism

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may still be bedridden, recovering from the shots he received during his assassination attempt, but his government is plowing along vigorously with his agenda.

Fico’s coalition pushed his overhaul of public broadcaster RTVS through an initial parliamentary vote today (22).

The new oversight council and leadership for RTVS still must clear debate and a final vote in the coming weeks, but it is expected to be approved by the government’s majority in parliament.

Fico’s government is at odds with ‘independent’ (a.k.a. Globalist) media outlets and have accused broadcaster RTVS of not being impartial.

Reuters reported:

“The law ‘aims to restore to broadcasting true attributes of public service, balance, independence, objectivity, truthfulness and transparency’, Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova told parliament.

Under the legislation, RTVS’s director will be replaced years before his term expires, and a nine-member council – appointed by the government and parliament – will be responsible for filling the position.”

Opposition parties complain that the law ‘would stifle criticism of the government, curtail freedom of speech and undermine media independence’.

European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova alerted that the overhaul would bring public media under direct government control.

“Fico remains in hospital after an attack that officials say was politically motivated, but the leftist-nationalist government has said it would not retreat from its policies.

[…] The government has adjusted its TV overhaul proposal, removing a part that would have installed a programming board, which raised censorship worries, and the possibility that the director could be fired without cause. But criticism has continued.”

Meanwhile, the investigation of Fico’s shooting may take an unexpected turn.

TVP reported:

“The attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico could be treated as terrorism, Slovakian prosecutor general Maroš Žilinka said on Wednesday.

[…] During an unprecedented appearance at the Security Council of the Slovak Republic meeting, Žilinka said that the potential reclassification was based on gathered evidence, allowing military special services to assist in the investigation.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák also mentioned that the government is considering harsher penalties for hate speech.

“Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok noted 50 ongoing cases of verbal attacks and glorification of the assassination attempt, with the number expected to double as new reports come in.

Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová and President-elect Peter Pellegrini, who will take office on June 15, met with religious leaders to discuss calming national tensions.”

