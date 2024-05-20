Slovakia PM Robert Fico No Longer in Life-Threatening Condition After Assassination Attempt, ‘Approaching Positive Prognosis’

Days after being targeted in an assassination attempt, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico appears to be on the mend.

According to the hospital where he is being treated, Fico’s condition is now stable and he is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening situation.

“After today’s medical board meeting, the patient’s condition is stable,” the hospital in the central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica wrote on Facebook. “He is clinically improving, communicating, and his inflammatory markers are gradually decreasing. The Prime Minister remains in our care.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak over the weekend said that Fico’s surgeries were “beginning to bear fruit” and that he may eventually be able to return to work.

“I can’t find words of gratitude for the fact that we are steadily approaching that positive prognosis,” he said, although maintained that Fico’s condition remains “really serious.”

“Certainly, it does not allow us to make such a transfer in the near future — that is, at the end of the weekend,” he added on the possibility of transfering him back to Bratislava.

The individual behind the attack has since been identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, a leftist writer who had been involved in various political movements.

Despite being a former communist, Fico, a pro-Trump populist, had angered globalists across Europe over his positions on immigration, LGBT rights, and the war in Ukraine.

Following the incident, Kalinak blamed the media for stoking divisions across Slovakia that led to the "lone wolf" attack.

“Many media confused reporting with fighting. Robert Fico was labelled with the worst adjectives for a long time, he was labelled evil on billboards,” he was reported as saying.

“There can and could only be one correct opinion here, and when you didn’t have one, they used all their protocol against you," he continued. "Look what happened to athletes, actors, actually anyone who had a different opinion on vaccinations or on the war in Ukraine. And what a huge hate those people experienced. And that’s exactly the problem.”