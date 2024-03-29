In the Midst of His Constant War Mongering, France’s Macron Asks Allied Countries for 2 THOUSAND OFFICERS to Help Police the Summer Olympic Games in Paris

On the one hand, French President Emmanuel Macron is warmongering, and has floated sending ground troops to the Ukraine war, in a move criticized not only by both Russia and by his own NATO allied leaders but also by members of his own military, with one senior stating:

“We must make no mistake, facing the Russians, we are an army of cheerleaders!”

But on the other hand, back in the real world, France’s military has been booted out of Africa, and the Republic has significant major problems maintaining security inside their own territory.

Who can forget that Emmanuel Macron and France Celebrate ‘Only’ 745 Vehicles Torched on New Year’s Eve?

And venues for the upcoming Summer Olympics are not safe, either: While Macron Warmongers, France Is Still a Chaos, as 50 People Attack Police Station in Olympic Venue Area of Paris (VIDEO)

So, it is not unsurprising that France has asked 46 countries to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer.

Sure enough, there’s nothing inherently wrong or shameful about this request, but one is left wondering which is the real France: the one waging war on foreign lands or the one that needs help providing basic internal security.

Organizers are wrapping up the security planning for the Games while on heightened alert against potential terrorist attacks.

The officers are sought to help with Games security and ‘the spectator experience’.

Associated Press reported:

“’This is a classic approach of host countries for the organization of major international events’, the ministry added. It noted that France sent 200 of its gendarmes to soccer’s World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and also welcomed 160 officers from other European security forces for the Rugby World Cup that France hosted last year. Separately, the French Defense Ministry has also asked foreign nations for ‘small numbers’ of military personnel who could help with ‘very specific’ tasks at the Games, including sniffer dog teams, said Col. Pierre Gaudillière, spokesman for the army general staff.”

France’s call has produced some results, as Poland’s defense minister will send soldiers to the Paris Games.

The Polish will send dog handlers, and ‘its main goal will be to undertake activities related to the detection of explosives and counteracting terrorist phenomena.’