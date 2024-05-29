“All Options Are on the Table” – E Jean Carroll Attorney Hints at New Lawsuit Against Trump

E. Jean Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan taunted Trump with a new lawsuit following his Memorial Day weekend posts on Truth Social in which he defended himself against the lawfare trials.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

In January, a 9-person jury ordered Trump to pay a total of $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for statements he made defending himself against false rape accusations.

President Trump in March posted a $91.6 million bond as he appeals the E. Jean Carroll judgment.

President Trump over Memorial Day weekend blasted the lawfare cases against him.

Without mentioning E. Jean Carroll’s name, Trump went off on her bogus case against him.

“Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION,’” Trump said over the weekend on Truth Social.

“She didn’t know when the so-called event took place – sometime in the 1990’s – never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half – Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)?” Trump said.

“The Rape charge was dropped by a jury! Or Arthur Engoron, the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY, Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 – Now for Merchan!” Trump said.

Roberta Kaplan responded to Trump’s Truth Social post and said “all options are on the table.”