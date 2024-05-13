Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in Random Attack in Crime-Ridden New York City

Steve Buscemi, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in classic films “Reservoir Dogs (1992)” and “Fargo (1996),” was the latest victim of a random assault in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood last week, the New York Post reported.

The 66-year-old Brooklyn native was walking on Third Avenue around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday when an unidentified assailant punched him, causing significant swelling to his face and left eye. Buscemi was promptly taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, while the attacker fled the scene and remains at large.

“Steve was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of the random acts of violence plaguing our city,” Buscemi’s publicist told The Post.

“He is recovering and is grateful for the support of his fans and the community, although he remains deeply troubled by the rising violence.”

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect, described as a “a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.”

“The NYPD released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.” Great description. Left something out though. https://t.co/Dz4jj87jAT pic.twitter.com/RwIE6XOQXZ — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) May 12, 2024

Eyewitnesses, including a local worker, reported seeing the incident unfold. “I saw he was with a woman, then he suddenly tripped and fell backwards. It’s unsettling, especially as it gets late,” she recounted.

This assault is not isolated. Last month, Actor Michael Stuhlbarg experienced an unexpected attack while walking near East 90th Street and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, assaulted Stuhlbarg by throwing a rock at him, which resulted in a minor laceration on the actor’s head.

Stuhlbarg chased his assailant out of the park, leading to the apprehension of Israel by police officers stationed outside the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street near Fifth Avenue.

Israel has been charged with assault and was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. His criminal history includes three arrests within a span of ten days in 2022 and convictions for misdemeanor assault and attempted robbery.