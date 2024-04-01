Actor Michael Stuhlbarg Injured Following Rock Assault by Homeless Man in New York City

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg became the latest victim of a violent attack in crime-ridden New York City.

The 55-year-old actor experienced an unexpected attack while walking near East 90th Street and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Page Six reported.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, assaulted Stuhlbarg by throwing a rock at him, which resulted in a minor laceration on the actor’s head.

Stuhlbarg chased his assailant out of the park, leading to the apprehension of Israel by police officers stationed outside the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street near Fifth Avenue.

Israel has been charged with assault and was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. His criminal history includes three arrests within a span of ten days in 2022 and convictions for misdemeanor assault and attempted robbery, NY Daily News reported.

At the time of the attack on Stuhlbarg, Israel was on parole for the attempted robbery charge.

Daily Mail reported: