81-Year-Old Joe Biden Calls North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un the President of South Korea

In an embarrassing blunder, Joe Biden, the oldest White House resident in U.S. history, called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un the President of South Korea during a campaign reception in Portola Valley, California.

The blunder occurred on Friday as Biden criticized former President Donald Trump, for his friendly and peaceful relations with world leaders.

“We’ll never forget his love letters for the South Korean President Kim Jong Un or his admiration for Putin — what a great leader Putin is,” Biden said.

Daily Mail reported:

The president talked of Trump’s pride from ‘love letters from South Korean president Kim Jong Un.’ The president of South Korea is Yoon Suk Yeol, who Biden has met a number of times – including at a White House state dinner, an official trip to South Korea and a summit at Camp David – since Yoon was elected in 2022. The flub comes a week after the president called Japan ‘xenophobic’ at another private event with donors. At a fundraiser at D.C.’s glitzy Mayflower Hotel to mark the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the president talked about why he believed the U.S. economy was stronger than several Asian nations. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic,’ Biden said. ‘They don’t want immigrants,’ the president surmised. In the aftermath of the ‘xenophobic’ comment, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre never said if the president meant what he said. ‘I think the broader, the broader, the broader case that he was trying to make, which I think most, most leaders and allies across the globe understand, is he was trying – he was saying that when it comes to, when it comes to, when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants, that is in our DNA,’ she answered when asked if the slight was intentional – and if Biden planned to apologize.

The massive amount of gaffes, stumbles, and mistakes Biden has committed has shown he is not mentally fit for the job.

The gaffes include forgetting the names of those in his own regime and needing to be told where to go by handlers. This situation is worsening each day and amounts to elder abuse.

In a Truth Social post last year, Trump called for mental and physical competency tests for anyone seeking to be President.

Trump said:

ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!

Joe Biden is not fit to hold office!