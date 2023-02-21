In Wake Of Biden Gaffes, Trump Calls For “Full And Complete Mental Competency Test” For Presidential Candidates

Donald Trump is ready for 2024.

In a truth social post, Trump called for mental and physical competency tests for anyone seeking to be President.

Trump said, “being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed.”

Truth Social:

ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!

The issue of mental and physical competency for Presidents has come to the forefront during the presidency of Joe Biden.

The massive amount of gaffes, stumbles, and mistakes Biden has committed has shown he is not mentally fit for the job.

The gaffes include forgetting the names of those in his own administration and needing to be told where to go by handlers.

Joe Biden is not fit to hold office!

