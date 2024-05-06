2024 Voters Say They TRUST Trump More Than Biden to Handle America’s Biggest Issues as President

The majority of Donald Trump supporters do not care if the former president is convicted of a crime by the corrupt legal system.

When casting their ballots in November, Americans place economy, inflation, and crime at the top of their lists.

The Daily Mail reports,

A new ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Sunday shows 88 percent of voters place the economy at the top of their list of issues when they head to the ballot box this fall – and Trump is favored by 14 percent to handle the issue over President Joe Biden. Eighty-five percent of voters also say inflation is important to them in this year’s election and crime and safety comes in third place with 77 percent of voters claiming it is a top issue. On nearly every election issue in the top 10, voters say they trust Trump more than Biden to handle it. Additionally, 80 percent of Trump supporters say they would still cast their ballot for the former president if he is convicted before the election, the latest poll reveals

Following a trial in Manhattan court for three weeks in which Trump was accused of falsifying business records related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged extramarital affair in 2006, the latest results come after three weeks of Trump’s appearances in court.

Only four percent of Trump supporters say they would no longer support Trump in the 2024 presidential election if the Republican is convicted in any of the four federal cases against him. And 16 percent say they would at least reconsider supporting him. Among the 2,260 American adults polled April 25-30, 44 percent say they would vote for Biden compared to the 46 percent for Trump. This means that the four percent of Trump supporters who would abandon the former president if convicted of a crime could be statistically significant to the results in November.

Trump and Biden have been nearly tied in most recent polls, with margins of victory in hypothetical head-to-head matches usually falling within the survey’s margin of error.

However, the ABC News poll shows that Americans are becoming more optimistic about Trump’s ability to deal with issues that matter.

This includes a 17 percent gap on those who trust Trump to handle the border and immigration over Biden and a 14 percent gap on handling both the economy in general and, more specifically, inflation. Trump beats Biden by eight percent of crime and safety and the same gap exists on handling the Israel/Hamas war.

Let’s pray the country can hang on until November 5th.