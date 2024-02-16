“The Worst Testimony I’ve Ever Seen… The Dumbest Prosecutor I’ve Ever Seen” – Attorney Mike Davis TORCHES Fani Willis After She Implodes in Court on Live TV (VIDEO)

Fani Willis completely bombs out on witness stand. Worst testimony ever.

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room following the Fani Willis spectacle today broadcast on live TV from Fulton County.

It must have been a very long day for the Trump-hating fake news media.

Mike Davis told Steve Bannon that what he witnessed today was “the worst testimony I think I’ve ever seen.”

Steve Bannon: I got to ask you this, okay. Because she made her decision, I heard at the last minute to testify, I would respectfully submit she did not do a lot of prep. Is that how you would say it?

Mike Davis: Legally? I would imagine that the attorneys in the Fulton County DA’s office were probably stunned when she went out there angrily and decided she was going to go light herself on fire in the courtroom today. That was the worst testimony I think I’ve ever seen from anyone in any court proceeding, ever.

Steve Bannon: Hold it. Stop. Hang on, hang on. Stop. I want to hit the rewind of this. I know the art. Seen it. Because I’m not a lawyer. Our audience are not lawyers. Explain that. Because it looked so insane and I couldn’t believe she’s a prosecutor. It looks so insane. Is that the absolute worst you’ve ever seen in your entire life?

Mike Davis: By far the worst. Lawyer, non lawyer, even mentally incompetent. I think a homeless man with a knife going into court for a competency hearing would be more sane than what Fannie Willis did today in court. She set up her own perjury trap and walked into it. She is the dumbest prosecutor I’ve ever seen in all my time as a lawyer. And this woman, this angry, dumb woman, is prosecuting a former and likely future president of the United States? Let that sink in, America. That this utter moron is prosecuting someone who was a president before and will be a president again.

And I would say to Joe Biden and these national Democrats, what the hell are you thinking? Why are you picking these utter buffoons as your prosecutors to wage this lawfare and election interference? Whether it’s Alvin Bragg or big Tish James or Big Fanny Willis or Jack Smith or any of these other goofballs who you’re picking. Why are you doing this? How insane are you? I realize you need to get incredibly partisan and dumb people to file your bogus criminal indictments and your civil fraud for non fraud, but could you find.

Via the War Room.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

