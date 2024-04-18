‘YOU BETTER HAVE A PLAN’: Dr. Phil Urges People to Prepare Their Resistance Against The Next Lockdowns

Dr. Phil McGraw has urged people to plan their resistance against the next time the government attempts to lock down the civilian population.

Addressing the audience on his eponymous show, McGraw explained how he had been demonized for his stance against the tyrannical COVID lockdowns but has since been proven right.

Now, McGraw is urging people to prepare for the next time governments attempt to shut the schools and place an entire population under house arrest:

When I stepped up in the beginning and said this lockdown is going to create more problems with quality of life than COVID is going to do with taking lives — people looked at me like I was insane. I got criticized, called a heretic, they said ‘what is he talking about.’ I’ll tell you what I was talking about, I was talking about exactly what happened and is happening. When you shut down the schools, the day you shut them down, you better have a plan for reopening them. I didn’t see a plan for them to be reopened. And we have an entire generation that is suffering from developmental gaps, educational gaps, mental and emotional challenges and still there’s not a good plan to close those gaps. And my concern is when the next pandemic turns the corner, who’s got the plan then…we need to think about whether we’re going to rely on science and how we’re going to react when the government comes in and starts telling us what we can and can’t do. I think we need less government, I think if they would step back, we tend to have a way to work these things out.” We can’t just move on and forget about the disaster of school closures. Otherwise it will happen again and innocent children will suffer even more. We need more people like Dr. Phil who push for accountability and put the needs of children first: “When I stepped up in the… pic.twitter.com/sKbsW2ojIu — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 17, 2024

While he has not yet come out as a conservative or a Republican, McGraw has recently been talking sense on a variety of issues.

Among his criticisms have been the racist Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda, transgender surgeries on vulnerable children, Joe Biden’s open border and the widespread support for Hamas across America’s universities.