‘YOU BETTER HAVE A PLAN’: Dr. Phil Urges People to Prepare Their Resistance Against The Next Lockdowns

by

Dr. Phil McGraw has urged people to plan their resistance against the next time the government attempts to lock down the civilian population.

Addressing the audience on his eponymous show, McGraw explained how he had been demonized for his stance against the tyrannical COVID lockdowns but has since been proven right.

Now, McGraw is urging people to prepare for the next time governments attempt to shut the schools and place an entire population under house arrest:

When I stepped up in the beginning and said this lockdown is going to create more problems with quality of life than COVID is going to do with taking lives — people looked at me like I was insane. I got criticized, called a heretic, they said ‘what is he talking about.’ I’ll tell you what I was talking about, I was talking about exactly what happened and is happening.

When you shut down the schools, the day you shut them down, you better have a plan for reopening them. I didn’t see a plan for them to be reopened. And we have an entire generation that is suffering from developmental gaps, educational gaps, mental and emotional challenges and still there’s not a good plan to close those gaps.

And my concern is when the next pandemic turns the corner, who’s got the plan then…we need to think about whether we’re going to rely on science and how we’re going to react when the government comes in and starts telling us what we can and can’t do. I think we need less government, I think if they would step back, we tend to have a way to work these things out.”

While he has not yet come out as a conservative or a Republican, McGraw has recently been talking sense on a variety of issues.

Among his criticisms have been the racist Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda, transgender surgeries on vulnerable children, Joe Biden’s open border and the widespread support for Hamas across America’s universities.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.